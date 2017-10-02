Brother of Las Vegas gunman: 'It makes no sense'

ORLANDO, Fl. (KMOV.com/AP/CBS) -- The brother of the man who killed at least 50 people at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip says he's "completely dumbfounded" by the shooting, which is the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

In a brief interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Eric Paddock says he can't understand what happened. He also said he's made a statement to police. Stephen Paddock lived in Viera, Florida from 2013 to 2015, records show. Some family members of Paddock live in Orlando, Florida.

"We had a couple of handguns I think. We had a safe with a couple of handguns," Paddock said. "He might have had one long rifle but he didn't have any, I mean, he had no automatic weapons, one that I know that I knew of at any time. There's no ... it just ... just makes no sense,"

"Last time I talked to him was he texted me to ask how my mom was after we didn't have power for five days in the neighborhood. He talked to her on the phone a week or two ago and then sent her a walker because she's having trouble walking."

Reports from police indicated Paddock has at least 10 guns in the hotel room.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have not yet determined a motive.