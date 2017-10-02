Suspicious house fire investigation underway in Wellston

WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to a home in Wellston after a suspicious fire broke out overnight.

Fire crews responded to reports of a suspicious fire at a home in the 6400 block of Hobart Ave about 1:30 a.m.

A woman and her dog were inside the home in the 6400 block of Hobart Ave. when flames and smoke were seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The fire spread from the back walls of the home into the attic before crews were able to put the flames out.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the back of the property while the woman and her dog escaped without injury.

The home sustained moderate damage.

The Battalion Chief said the fire was set in multiple spots on the back of the home. Fire investigators have been called to the scene to help with the ongoing investigation of the suspicious fire.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved