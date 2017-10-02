Delays on NB I-270 at Dougherty Ferry following multi-car crash - KMOV.com

Delays on NB I-270 at Dougherty Ferry following multi-car crash

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
A multi-car crash closed northbound Interstate 270 at Dougherty Ferry Monday morning (Credit: KMOV) A multi-car crash closed northbound Interstate 270 at Dougherty Ferry Monday morning (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A multi-car crash closed a portion of northbound Interstate 270 Monday morning.

The crash occurred before 7 a.m. on the interstate near Dougherty Ferry.

One person was listed in serious, critical condition and two others were listed in moderate, serious condition following the crash.

One lane of the interstate reopened before 7:45 a.m. Before 9 a.m., the remaining lanes had reopened. 

