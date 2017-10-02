Free flu shots available in St. Louis

Health experts are warning we could be in for a miserable flu season. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging all Americans older than six months to get a flu vaccine.

Barnes Jewish Hospital is providing free seasonal flu shots to the St. Louis community starting Monday, October 2. The free shots are on a first-come, first-serve basis at the following locations:

City of St. Louis

Monday, Oct. 2 – Wednesday, Oct. 4

7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Adult vaccinations only (18+ years old)

Barnes-Jewish Hospital, main floor lobby

One Barnes-Jewish Hospital Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63110

Parking is available in the South Garage for $2/hr



Monday, Oct. 2 – Wednesday, Oct. 4

8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)

Center for Advanced Medicine, 3rd floor lobby

4921 Parkview Place, St. Louis, MO 63110

Parking is available in the North Garage and Forest Park/Laclede Garage for $2/hr

West St. Louis County

Sunday, Oct. 8

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Adult and pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital, Medical Office Building 2

10 Barnes West Drive

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Free parking is available on-site



South St. Louis County

Sunday, Oct. 15

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Adult and pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)

Siteman Cancer Center-South County

5225 MidAmerica Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63129

Free parking is available on-site



North St. Louis County

Sunday, Oct. 22

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Adult and pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)

Siteman Cancer Center at Christian Hospital

Christian Hospital Atrium - Detrick Building

11133 Dunn Road

St. Louis, MO 63136

Free parking is available on-site

