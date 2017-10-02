Free flu shots available in St. Louis - KMOV.com

Free flu shots available in St. Louis

By Paige Hulsey, Multi-Media Journalist
A medical practitioner prepares to deliver a flu shot. (Credit: CNN) A medical practitioner prepares to deliver a flu shot. (Credit: CNN)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Health experts are warning we could be in for a miserable flu season. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging all Americans older than six months to get a flu vaccine.

Barnes Jewish Hospital is providing free seasonal flu shots to the St. Louis community starting Monday, October 2. The free shots are on a first-come, first-serve basis at the following locations:

City of St. Louis

Monday, Oct. 2 – Wednesday, Oct. 4
7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Adult vaccinations only (18+ years old)
Barnes-Jewish Hospital, main floor lobby
One Barnes-Jewish Hospital Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63110
Parking is available in the South Garage for $2/hr

Monday, Oct. 2 – Wednesday, Oct. 4
8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)
Center for Advanced Medicine, 3rd floor lobby
4921 Parkview Place, St. Louis, MO 63110
Parking is available in the North Garage and Forest Park/Laclede Garage for $2/hr

West St. Louis County

Sunday, Oct. 8
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Adult and pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)
Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital, Medical Office Building 2
10 Barnes West Drive
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Free parking is available on-site

South St. Louis County

Sunday, Oct. 15
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Adult and pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)
Siteman Cancer Center-South County
5225 MidAmerica Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63129
Free parking is available on-site

North St. Louis County

Sunday, Oct. 22
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Adult and pediatric vaccinations (6 months and older)
Siteman Cancer Center at Christian Hospital

Christian Hospital Atrium - Detrick Building
11133 Dunn Road
St. Louis, MO 63136
Free parking is available on-site

