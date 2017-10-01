Wentzville Police investigating bar brawl at Maggie Malone's

Wentzville Police said two people were injured after a bar fight at Maggie Malone's Saturday night. (Credit: KMOV)

Wentzville Police said two people were injured after a bar fight at Maggie Malone's Saturday night.

Investigators said they got a tip that there were members of the "Outlaw Motorcycle Gang" in town.

"We began proactively conducting bar checks," said Lieutenant Dave Schoolcraft.

He said around midnight they received a 911 call from Maggie Malone's on Wentzville Parkway for a fight involving 20 people.

"When we got there several motorcycles were leaving. We were able to detain about six people," said Lt. Schoolcraft. "The fight started when a female patron said she was inappropriately touched by a member of the 'Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.'"

Police said the victim couldn't identify that person in the group of people police detained. Everyone was released.

Investigators said two people who were with the female were injured during the fight.

No weapons were involved in the fight.

There is no surveillance video but police said the investigation is ongoing.

