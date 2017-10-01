1 injured in Webster Groves shooting

The Webster Groves Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Almentor Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., police were called to the area for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police have a person of interest in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

