Police investigating double shooting in downtown St. Louis

Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred at 9th Street and Cole Street Sunday evening.

Officials said two men were shot. One of the victims was shot in the leg and one was shot in the back.

Both of the victims were conscious and breathing at the scene.

