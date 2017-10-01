JDRF walk raises half a million to cure Type 1 diabetes

Thousands filled the streets of downtown St. Louis Sunday morning, with one goal in mind, to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes (T1D).

St. Louis raised over $500,000 this year as part of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) walk. All of the donations are going towards research to find a cure for T1D.

T1D is an autoimmune disease that strikes children and adults suddenly. Diet and lifestyle have nothing to do with developing the disease.

Participants ranged from people who were there to someone they loved or they were the person being supported, like Amelia Radwonski.

"There's a lot of people here like me," said Radwonski.

She is 1 of 15,000 children nationwide who is diagnosed with T1D each year. Radwonski came to the JDRF Walk with a big crowd by her side, walking with her in support.

"I like that my whole family comes because it means a lot to me," said Radwonski.

Several people came out to the JDRF Walk in teams to support their diagnosed loved ones. One of those teams was called 'Harry Strong.'

"We're walking for Harry because he has diabetes, so we can raise enough money so he can get healthier," said one of the youngest members of team 'Harry Strong.'

JDRF is a national organization that raises money for T1D research that is working to find a cure right now.

"This event will raise over half a million dollars today, but in addition, it's a time when the community comes together and really just affirms our commitment to a world without Type 1 Diabetes," said Derek Rapp, the President and CEO of the JDRF.

Rapp says this walk in St. Louis is especially significant for him, since St. Louis is his home town. "Oh it's special, of course I see a lot of people I've been involved with JDRF with for many, many years," said Rapp.

This walk is also special for News 4's Russell Kinsaul, who has emceed this walk for the last 7 years.

Both St. Louis University and Washington University have program dedicated to researched T1D and finding a cure.

