16-year-old boy stabbed approximately 25 times in Riverview

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Police Department is assisting Riverview officers with an investigation after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times Saturday night.

Police say the victim was stabbed approximately 25 times near the intersection of Chambers and Southeast Chambers around 7:10 p.m.

The 16-year-old was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

