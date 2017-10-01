Suspect in critical condition following officer-involved shooting in Affton

The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Harlan Avenue around 9 a.m.

Authorities have confirmed the officer involved was not injured. Police say the suspect is in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

