Witnesses: More than a dozen shots fired in Ferguson shooting

The Ferguson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night.

Witnesses told News 4 they heard more than a dozen shots fired and say two people were shot around 8 p.m. near Ames and Robert.

Investigators on the scene were examining a White Honda with a gunshot on the driver's side of the window.

Police have not confirmed possible victims involved in this shooting.

