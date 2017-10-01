O.J. Simpson out of prison after 9 years for armed robbery

Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >
Doctors expected Zephaniah Keiko Gosin to live just days, maybe weeks at the longest.More >
Doctors expected Zephaniah Keiko Gosin to live just days, maybe weeks at the longest.More >
State officials in California are investigating an incident after a teacher may have allegedly contaminated students’ flutes with bodily fluids.More >
State officials in California are investigating an incident after a teacher may have allegedly contaminated students’ flutes with bodily fluids.More >
'Let's Make a Deal' game show host and philanthropist Monty Hall dies at 96.More >
'Let's Make a Deal' game show host and philanthropist Monty Hall dies at 96.More >