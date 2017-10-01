O.J. Simpson out of prison after 9 years for armed robbery

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Former football legend O.J. Simpson became a free man Sunday after serving nine years for a botched hotel room heist in Las Vegas that brought the conviction and prison time he avoided in the killings of his ex-wife and her friend after his 1995 acquittal in the "trial of the century" in Los Angeles.

Simpson was released at 12:08 a.m. PDT from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada, state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press. She said she did not know the driver who met Simpson upon his release and didn't know where Simpson was immediately headed in his first hours of freedom.

"I don't have any information on where he's going," said Keast, who watched as Simpson signed documents and was let go.