Girl, 8, shot in south St. Louis - KMOV.com

Girl, 8, shot in south St. Louis

Posted: Updated:
By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Credit KMOV Credit KMOV
SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

Police are investigating the shooting of a child in the 2800 block of Potomac Street Saturday evening.

Officials said around 6:30 p.m., the 8-year-old girl was shot with a single gunshot wound. She was breathing and conscious at the scene.

Police have not said whether the girl accidentally shot herself or if someone else did. 

More information will become available as this story develops. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly