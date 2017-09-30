Girl, 8, shot in south St. Louis

Police are investigating the shooting of a child in the 2800 block of Potomac Street Saturday evening.

Officials said around 6:30 p.m., the 8-year-old girl was shot with a single gunshot wound. She was breathing and conscious at the scene.

Police have not said whether the girl accidentally shot herself or if someone else did.

More information will become available as this story develops.

