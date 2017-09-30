UPDATE: Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing elderly ma - KMOV.com

UPDATE: Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing elderly man with dementia cancelled

Posted: Updated:
By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Endangered Silver Advisory issued for James Rosewall, 84. (Credit: St. Louis County PD) Endangered Silver Advisory issued for James Rosewall, 84. (Credit: St. Louis County PD)
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

The St. Louis County Police Department has cancelled an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing elderly man suffering from dementia. 

According Missouri State Highway Patrol, James Rosewell, 84, was located safely.

The advisory was sent out when Rosewell was last seen around 2:25 p.m. Saturday leaving a residence at 11730 Niehaus Lane en route to Ace Hardware off Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly