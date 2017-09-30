UPDATE: Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing elderly man with dementia cancelled

The St. Louis County Police Department has cancelled an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing elderly man suffering from dementia.

According Missouri State Highway Patrol, James Rosewell, 84, was located safely.

The advisory was sent out when Rosewell was last seen around 2:25 p.m. Saturday leaving a residence at 11730 Niehaus Lane en route to Ace Hardware off Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights.

