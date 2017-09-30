Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing elderly man with dementia

The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing elderly man suffering from dementia.

James Rosewall, 84, was last seen around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday leaving a residence at 11730 Niehaus Lane en route to Ace Hardware off Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights. He was driving a silver 2000 Toyota Tundra with Mo license plates, 2DD057.

Rosewall is described as being 6-feet-tall, 180 pounds with gray hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing gray pants.

Anyone with information on Rosewall’s whereabouts should contact St. Louis County PD at 636-529-8210.

