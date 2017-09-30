Tommy Pham invites Lake St. Louis teen with vision problem to Cards game

The love of baseball and compassion for others brought St. Louis Cardinals player Tommy Pham and Gabe Scalise together. (Credit: KMOV)

A vision problem forced a Lake St. Louis teenager, who loves baseball, to put down his bat.

The love of baseball and compassion for others brought St. Louis Cardinals player Tommy Pham and Gabe Scalise together.

"He was really humble. He was really nice. It was just a really awesome experience," said Scalise.

When the little league short-stop and major league outfielder met they were almost as good as friends.

"It's a humbling experience, you know, to hear his story," said Pham. "I wish him nothing but the best."

Pham has keratoconus, a condition in which the normally round cornea becomes thin and develops a cone-like bulge. He credits corrective vision for keeping him at the top of his game.

"I am just seeing a blur because these guys throw so hard. I am just really lucky to play this game," said Pham.

Doctors at Children's Hospital found a tumor in Scalise's brain two years ago. Fortunately, the tumor is gone now.

"One of the side effects was an eye issue, I have double vision in my left eye," said Scalise. "Since I am a righty, it is really hard seeing the pitch coming in. I see basically two of them, sometimes 2-3 of them."

Scalise hasn't taken a swing in a while although Pham hopes he does soon.

Pham gave Scalise a signed bat.

"The bat was really cool. I didn't expect that. It was super super cool for him to give it to me," said Scalise.

"I remember being a kid. I remember when I got Andrew Jones and Chipper Jones' autographs. It meant a lot. I just try to do something to put a smile on his face," Pham said.

Scalise was asked what was special about the bat. He said, "It was Tommy's!"

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.