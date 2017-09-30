Rockwood School District rallies behind bus drivers with cancer

Rockwood School District bus drivers organized a rummage sale Saturday morning to raise money for the two female drivers battling cancer to help them pay for medical bills and other finances. (Credit: KMOV)

"Eureka Strong" became a phrase earlier this year when the town worked to recover from spring flooding. Now, that saying is being used again, as Eureka rallies together for two Rockwood School District bus drivers battling cancer.

The other bus drivers in the district organized a rummage sale Saturday morning to raise money for the two female drivers battling cancer to help them pay for medical bills and other finances.

"This is what we call 'Eureka Strong' because we definitely are, and we want Sharon and Donna to know that we love them and we stand behind them 110%," said Ben Calcaterra, dispatcher with Rockwood District.

Sharon is battling breast cancer and Donna is fight Stage IV Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Donna's friend says students miss her while she's been gone during treatment.

"Her kids absolutely adore her and cannot wait for her to come back to work," said Susie Bowel.

The bus drivers for the district came up with the idea to hold this fundraiser, but it's the community's help who made it possible.

"As you can see they've done an absolutely amazing job," said Calcaterra.

The weeks leading up to this rummage sale, the bus drivers put out signs at the school and handed out fliers to each student on the bus, asking for donations to sell. They were overwhelmed by the response.

"The donations just kept coming in, coming in, coming in, everyday and every night," said Bowel.

Every penny raised at this sale goes directly to Sharon and Donna, fighting for their lives.

"I can only personally imagine what it's like to have to worry about your electric bill and have to worry about your treatments...they need this and they need it now," said Calcaterra.

The shoppers at the sale are all part of the team that is fighting against cancer, through each treasure that was purchased on Saturday. The rummage sale lasted Saturday only. It was held at the Eureka bus lot on Truitt Drive, off Interstate 44 and Highway 109.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.