Fire crews handling barn fire in Cottleville - KMOV.com

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
COTTLEVILLE (KMOV.com) -

The Cottleville Fire Department was busy battling a pole barn fire Saturday morning.

Fire officials said the pole barn fire occurred in the 4600 block of Central School Rd around 11 a.m.

A road closure advisory for Central School Rd. was sent out by the Cotteville Fire Protection District on Facebook due to the fire.

No fire fighters were injured.

