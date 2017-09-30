Fire crews handling barn fire in Cottleville

The Cottleville Fire Department was busy battling a pole barn fire Saturday morning.

Fire officials said the pole barn fire occurred in the 4600 block of Central School Rd around 11 a.m.

A road closure advisory for Central School Rd. was sent out by the Cotteville Fire Protection District on Facebook due to the fire.

No fire fighters were injured.

