Missouri to get $3 million in EpiPen settlement

Missouri is set to get a chunk of cash as part of a settlement involving the maker of EpiPens.

Mylan will pay Missouri more than $3 million. Overall, the company will have to pay $465 million after being accused of falsely classifying EpiPens as generic drugs. That means the company under-paid rebates owed to the state of Missouri for Medicaid payments.

