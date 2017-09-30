Zootoberfest kicks off this weekend - KMOV.com

Zootoberfest kicks off this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

The St. Louis Zoo is kicking off its Zootoberfest Friday morning.

The event is a family-friendly version of Oktoberfest. Kids can make arts and crafts, while adults can enjoy German beers.

Zootoberfest runs for the next two weekends and is free and open to the public.

