Protesters gather outside Busch Stadium, at least two arrested

Some protesters legally made their way into Busch Stadium Friday night and held signs that said "stop killing us." (Credit: Shell Elk)

Protesters gathered outside Busch Stadium again Friday night. At least two people were arrested.

Police said demonstrators were told to disperse after blocking Broadway and Market.

Several demonstrators also legally made their way into Busch Stadium.

Some protesters held up a sign with a picture of Fred Bird and the words "stop killing us" written underneath.

