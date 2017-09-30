Victim struck, killed by car in North St. Louis - KMOV.com

Victim struck, killed by car in North St. Louis

St. Louis Police are investigating a deadly car crash on Pleasant, just north of Natural Bridge, in North St. Louis.

Police said the victim was hit by a car around 5:35 a.m. Saturday and taken to St. Louis University Hospital where the victim later died.

Homicide and accident re-construction teams are investigating the incident.

