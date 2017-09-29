Child injured in hit-and-run accident in North City - KMOV.com

Child injured in hit-and-run accident in North City

NORTH ST. LOUIS

Authorities said a child was hit by a car in north St. Louis Friday night.

The accident happened in the 5000 block of Cote Brilliante around 7:50 p.m. The driver fled the scene, police said.

Firefighters told News 4 the child suffered non-life threatening injuries.

