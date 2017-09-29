Plans to develop Chesterfield mobile home park into high end apartments called off

The Chesterfield Mobile Home Park is located in the heart of Chesterfield just south of Interstate 64 and west of Chesterfield Parkway West. (KMOV)

Plans to develop Chesterfield’s only mobile home park into high end apartments have been called off.

More than 100 families live in the Chesterfield mobile home park located near Chesterfield Mall.

Over the past few months, residents have said the park is the only affordable housing option in the city.

Building apartments on the site would require the land to be rezoned.

On Friday, the developer notified the city it was withdrawing its rezoning request.

