3 struck by vehicle in north St. Louis

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after three people were struck by a car near Kingshighway and Delmar Friday afternoon.

An SUV was traveling south on Kingshighway when it hit three pedestrians around 5 p.m.

According to authorities, the driver said another driver cut her off on the road, forcing her off the road and onto the curb at Delmar.

Two of the victims were taken to a hospital with non-threatening injuries. The third victim was treated at the scene.

The driver that hit the three pedestrians remained at the scene, the driver that is accused of cutting the striking vehicle off drove away.

At this time police have not said if the driver will face any charges.

