East St. Louis man charged with first-degree murder

The St. Clair County State Attorney's office has charged an East St. Louis man Friday for a death that happened earlier this month.
Illinois State Police said in a press release that John Davis, 44, is charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Davis allegedly shot and killed Edwin Cook Sept. 19 in the 600 block of north 15th Street in East St. Louis.
Davis' bond has been set at $500,000. Davis is currently at the St. Clair County Jail, waiting for his bond to be posted.
