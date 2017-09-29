East St. Louis man charged with first-degree murder

The St. Clair County State Attorney's office has charged an East St. Louis man Friday for a death that happened earlier this month.

Illinois State Police said in a press release that John Davis, 44, is charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Davis allegedly shot and killed Edwin Cook Sept. 19 in the 600 block of north 15th Street in East St. Louis.

Davis' bond has been set at $500,000. Davis is currently at the St. Clair County Jail, waiting for his bond to be posted.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved