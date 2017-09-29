Restaurant to hold second annual fundraiser for injured Ballwin officer

Officer Mike Flamion was critically injured during a shooting on Ballwin on Friday.

A fundraiser is going to be held Saturday to help an officer who was shot in the line of duty.

The Wolf in Ballwin is hosting its second annual Festival for Flamion from 11 a.m.-9:00 p.m. The café will donate one-third of its sales to the Gary Sinise Foundation, the organization building a house for Flamion.

Flamion was shot in the line of duty in July 2016. He is paralyzed.

The restaurant said they will also have a tent outside and big barbeque. 100 percent of the proceeds from the barbeque will be donated.

There will be pretzels and craft beers, eight local breweries have donated kegs.

Organizers say they are hoping to double donations from 2016’s event and raise $35,000.

