Bevo neighborhood businesses damaged after break-ins

Some business owners in the Bevo Neighborhood of south St. Louis are on edge after a string of smash-and-grab break-ins.

Victims of the break-ins said they are frustrated over what are essentially petty crimes that are costing them a lot of money.

There is plywood on the front window of Yapi’s restaurant on South Kingshighway after the window was smashed with a brick.

“When we arrived, our window was broken and our cash register was gone and my husband’s also,” said the owner of Yapi.

In the surveillance video, the suspect can be seen trying to pry open a door or window. When that doesn’t work, he smashes the window with a brick. Moments later, the suspect is seen running away with a cash register.

The same thing happened at the Gurrly Gurl Boutique which also has plywood up.

And at Edibles and Essentials, the owner said the thief got away with nothing because there was no money in the register.

“They saw it was empty, I think the alarm probably scared them and they walked out,” the owner said.

Back at Yapi’s the thief got away with almost no money but left the owners with a high repair bill.

“I just hope that this guy gets caught, I feel real bad for the other businesses from what I hear he’s from the neighborhood so eventually, somebody will find him,” said Yapi’s owners.

The break-ins have occurred over a period of about a month. Complicating matters, police are describing the suspect in some cases as a black man and in others as a white man.

