Multiple pets killed in house explosion near Waterloo

Multiple fire departments were called to help battle a house explosion south of Waterloo, Ill. Friday morning.

The Waterloo Fire Department responded to a report about a house explosion and structure fire in the 5300 block of Lemen Rd.

According to the Republic Times, when fire crews arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames and all occupants were out of the home.

Crews from the Valmeyer, Maeystown, Red Bud and Hecker fire departments all responded for mutual aid and to assist with water supply.

The homeowner did sustain a minor injury. Officials said the man lost all of his pets to the fire.

The Waterloo Fire Department did not release the number or type of pets the man owned.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

