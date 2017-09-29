Mother pleading for answers after son is found dead in alley

Robin McGee is asking for answers after her son was shot and left in an alley to die. Credit: KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A mother is asking for answers after her son was shot and left in an alley to die. She said someone has to know something and is asking them to come forward.

"Whoever did this, I just want them please just turn themselves in," said Robin McGee.

McGee said the last time she saw her son, Tony Garth, was a week ago on Friday.

"He had just got off of work and he was like 'mama, I just got paid today, do you need anything?" she said.

Garth did not come home Friday or Saturday night. Monday, McGee said she got a knock on her door from police officers.

"They said they found a Social Security card and a body," said McGee.

The body would turn out to be her son's. Police said he was found in an alley in front of a garage on Durant and Thekla avenue. It is unclear how he ended up there. McGee said her son didn't have any enemies.

"He was not the type of child to hang out with on the corners and stuff like that. The only thing he did was go to work, home take care of his daughter, that is it," said McGee.

As police track down leads, McGee is hopeful something will come to light to bring her the closure she desperately wants.

"I just want answers. He was so sweet. He was the sweetest boy in the world," said McGee.

The family is making burial arrangements for Garth. They plan on holding a memorial for him next weekend.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact police.

