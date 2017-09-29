Demonstrators say they ‘will not stop’ on-going protests

Activists came together outside City Hall to say they will not stop on-going demonstrations and protests. (Credti: KMOV)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Activists came together outside City Hall to say they will not stop on-going demonstrations and protests.

Leaders of the protest movement held a news conference Friday morning and are making it clear they will continue until they feel there is real change.

A business owner that is leading the petition that dozens of business owners have signed which supports protesters, spoke at Friday’s conference about recent demonstrations.

“It’s been confused with an anti-police statement and I would like to go on record saying it’s a pro-reform statement,” Eliza Coriell.

One leader who has been on the front line of recent protests, Missouri Representatives Bruce Franks discussed setting the tone for engagement with other city officials about reform.

“We’ll set the tone, we’ll set the time, we’ll set the place when it’s time to come to that table,” said Missouri Representative Bruce Franks. “Until then they have to get used to what’s going on.”

