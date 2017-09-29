Girl, 10, says she was pulled into van in South City

A 10-year-old girl said she was near the 3100 block of Wyoming in south St. Louis Thursday when she was pulled inside a van.

Officers responded around 7:15 a.m. to a call for a "suspicious person." The girl told police the suspect got out of his white "construction-style" van and then pulled her inside. The victim was able to get away and run to a neighbor's house.

In response, officers said they are increasing patrols in the area.

If you have any information about this incident, contact police.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.