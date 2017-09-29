Police searching for suspect in Fenton Circle K robbery

Surveillance shows the robbery at a Circle K in Fenton. Police are looking for the suspect. (Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported robbery at the Circle K in Fenton along the 2200 block of South Old Highway 141.

Around 2:15 a.m. Friday, the suspect approached the employee at the service counter, pulled out a gun and demanded the employee give him money from the register. After the employee gave the suspect money, the suspect fled the Circle K on foot. The incident was caught on the gas station's surveillance camera.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved