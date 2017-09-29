Boy who lost fingers in fireworks accident back to playing baseball thanks to custom-made glove

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A boy who lost two of his fingers in a fireworks accident is back to swinging his bat.

Brody said the baseball diamond is like his second home but he couldn’t play for months after he was injured while cleaning up fireworks. The 8-year-old was cleaning up the fireworks when one exploded, taking two of his fingers down to the bone.

“It made it real, the dangers of fireworks and why mom and dad are yelling at you and telling you ‘Don’t touch that’ or ‘Get Back’ and things like that,” Brandi Thomas, Brody’s mom, said. “He says ‘You should show everybody so no other kids have that happen.’”

Boombah stepped up to the plate to make a custom baseball glove with extra padding for the 8-year-old’s injured hand. Etched inside the glove are the words “small but mighty,” which Brody said means dynamites come in small packages.

Brody is awaiting his prosthetic fingers. His mother said insurance won’t cover the cost, which is estimated to be about $50,000 to $70,000.

Click here for Brody’s GoFundMe page.

