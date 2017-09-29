Winterfest at the Arch returning for another year

CityArchRiver and the St. Louis Blues are partnering to bring an ice rink to downtown St. Louis (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Blues and Gateway Arch Park Foundation are teaming up to bring Winterfest at the Arch back.

On Nov. 18 an opening night celebration will kick off with the opening of an ice rink at Kiener Plaza. The ice rink will remain open until Jan. 1, 2018.

The ice rink will be open to the public from Thursday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will also be open Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

