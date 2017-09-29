Firefighters called to Camp Wyman for cabin fire overnight

A cabin at Camp Wyman was damaged by fire Friday morning (Credit: KMOV)

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Fire crews from multiple departments were called Camp Wyman near Eureka overnight.

A fire started at a cabin in the 600 block of Kiwanis Drive just after 2 a.m. Friday.

Fire crews had to truck water to the area because the nearest hydrant was over a mile away.

No one was injured during the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Camp Wyman is a not-for-profit that is dedicated to serving youth from disadvantaged circumstances, according to their website.

