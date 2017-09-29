Community comes together to fund new windows for Metro East school

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A community stepped up to make a difference after a Metro East school was targeted by vandals who broke dozens of windows.

The day before school started in 2015, 35 classroom windows were broken out at Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School in East St. Louis. With a lack of funds to repair the windows, the school had to go a whole year with boards on the windows.

“On one side it would be really dark and the other side would be bright, and if we wanted to open windows to get some fresh air, we couldn’t,” said 8th grader Nino Stezen.

The community then came together and donated enough money to put in new, unbreakable windows. Ameren Illinois also donated $20,000 for more windows.

