Cards miss playoffs for 2nd straight year, lose to Cubs 2-1

Jedd Gyorko #3 of the St. Louis Cardinals is caught stealing second base against the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning at Busch Stadium on September 28, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Cardinals were eliminated from postseason contention when Leonys Martin leaped at the center-field fence to rob Paul DeJong of a tying home run with two outs in the 11th inning, preserving the Chicago Cubs' 2-1 win over St. Louis on Thursday night.

St. Louis, which went 5-14 against its rival, missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2007 and 2008. At 82-77, the Cardinals are assured their fewest wins since going 78-84 in 2007.

A day after clinched their second straight NL Central title, the defending World Series champions started only two position players who had played in at least 100 games: outfielders Ian Happ and Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber singled off Matt Bowman (3-6) with one out in the 11th and Davis, who struck out in his first three at-bats, hit a run-scoring double down the left-field line.

Jen-Ho Tseng (1-0) pitched three hitless innings.

