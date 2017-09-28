Activists hold town hall after Krewson cancels her own town hall meetings

Mayor Lyda Krewson canceled town halls due to protests after the Jason Stockley verdict came out. Those against the verdict held their own "town hall" Thursday.

A lot of the talk circled around the mayor.

The town hall was held inside a church. Those who attended had a list of demands directed at city hall. Many are challenging the mayor's response to what they call police misconduct and the cancellation of her own town halls.

Inside a place known for soft speaking and showing actions of love, the sanctuary served as a megaphone.

The St. Louis Action Council, among other groups, organized this town hall.

People voiced concerns about police, the need for a change in city and department leadership, accountability and body cameras.

City Treasurer Tishaura Jones is against body cams. She says it is due to the challenge of when the public can see the footage.

"Even though they have the body cameras, we won't be able to see a thing. Personally, I think we wasted money. I think we should be putting money into training for police," said Jones.

One woman asked panelists if protests were working.

"When folks ask if the protests are effective? 10 or 11 million sound effective to me. Shutting down a concert with a flyer sounds effective to me," said Representative Bruce Franks.

News 4 asked Rep. Franks where he got the numbers.

"So, it's been a couple of studies done where we have inside information and there are some public as well," added Rep. Franks.

Krewson was not at the town hall. Organizers say they did invite her. The mayor's office told News 4 she has no comment, but will in the coming days.

