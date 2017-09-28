Normandy store owner shot during robbery, suspect at-large

Police in Normandy are looking for the gunman who shot the owner of a grocery store during a robbery on Saturday. (Credit: KMOV)

NORMANDY (KMOV.com) - Police in Normandy are looking for the gunman who shot the owner of a grocery store during a robbery on Saturday.

Police have one suspect in custody, but they say the gunman, identified as 23-year-old Treveon Martin got away after shooting the 45-year-old store owner in the parking lot of the Fouta African Grocery on Natural Bridge.

“He put me the gun, he say give me a key, give me a key, give me money,” said the store owner’s wife Alassane Sam.

"He's considered armed and extremely dangerous," says Sgt. Tameika Sanders of the Normandy Police.

According to police, Martin followed the victim out into the parking lot and shot him in the back, as the man attempted to leave the store.

The victim, an immigrant from Senegal, is not being identified and is currently in fair condition in the hospital.

