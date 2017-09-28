Police investigating hit-and-run accident in North City

Authorities are investigating an accident they describe as a hit and run.

Police say a woman was struck by a motorist in the 5500 block of page just after 9 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say the person involved in the accident fled the scene.

Accident reconstruction has been called to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.