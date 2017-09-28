Employees at Boeing advised not to use water after contaminants found

Employees at Boeing have been instructed not to use water at the facility for drinking, washing their hands, or eye washing. (Credit: KMOV)

NORTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Employees at Boeing have been instructed not to use water at the facility for drinking, washing their hands, or eye washing.

Boeing officials told News 4 during a routine testing of an eye wash station, contaminants were discovered in building 101, one of the aircraft production facilities.

The water is currently being tested and officials are checking to see if any water fountains, bathroom sinks, or water dispensing facilities inside the building have any contaminants.

Boeing officials say they will provide employees with information when the test results come back.

No employees were taken to any offsite medical facilities for treatment.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.