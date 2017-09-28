4 charged in connection with protests in St. Charles

These four were charged in connection with protests that occurred in St. Charles on September 29. Credit: St. Charles Police

Four people have been charged in connection with protests that were held in St. Charles.

Jeffrey Hall, 29, is charged assault on a special victim, Gina Gowdy, 49, is charged with property damage, Ronelle McNeil, 23, is charged with failure to comply and Joseph Patch, 54, is charged with assault.

Demonstrators protesting the verdict in the Jason Stockley trial marched down Main Street in St. Charles on September 22.

Some people clashed with people trying to leave Oktoberfest.

In total, five were arrested, but police have not said if all of them were protesters.

