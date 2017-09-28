Police ID 2 men killed in North City Thursday

Two men were shot and killed in the 5100 block of Maffitt Thursday (Credit: KMOV)

NORTH ST.LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in north St. Louis.

The victim, 29-year-old Adam Jefferson, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, 32-year-old Alvernon McGee, was shot in the head and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 5100 block of Maffitt around 7:50 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, Jefferson and McGee were found lying on the ground next to each other, both unconscious.

The investigation revealed McGee fired shots at Jefferson, then allegedly shot himself.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.