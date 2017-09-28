1 dead, 1 injured in North City double shooting - KMOV.com

1 dead, 1 injured in North City double shooting

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
NORTH ST.LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting that left 1 victim dead in north St. Louis.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 5200 block of Maffitt around 7:50 p.m. Thursday.

When authorities arrived one victim was pronounced dead and another victim was rushed to an area hospital.

The condition of the second victim is unknown at this time.

