Blues reject plan that calls for ticket fee to fund Scottrade Center upgrades

The St. Louis Blues rejected a funding plan that called for using fees on tickets to events in order to fund the Scottrade Center upgrades.

The plan was filed by St. Louis Alderwoman Cara Spencer.

Under Spencer's plan, there would have been a five-percent fee on tickets sold, which would generate $3 million-per-year.

People who currently attend events and purchase tickets for the 20-year-old facility or the Peabody Opera House currently pay a five percent amusement tax to St. Louis City.

Scottrade also takes five percent from their customers’ tickets through a facility fee.

An attorney for the hockey team said he does not believe the bill will advance. But if it does, it will likely end up in court.

Despite the plan's rejection, the upgrades to the Scottrade Center have already begun. The Blues recently displayed the center's new scoreboard, seats, lighting, and revamped locker room.

