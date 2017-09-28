St. Louis donations to help Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico

The Puerto Rican Society of St. Louis is also collecting donations to help victims of a massive earthquake that struck near Mexico City September 19th.

Donations of hurricane relief supplies are being collected by the Puerto Rican Society of St. Louis

Members of the Puerto Rican community in the St. Louis region are collecting donations to help friends and relatives who were devastated by Hurricane Maria.

President of the Puerto Rican Society of St. Louis, Angel Recci, told News 4, "Everything we collect here in St. Louis we take it directly to the victims, the people affected, in Puerto Rico."

After reports that tons of relief supplies haven't been distributed because of a lack of truck drivers and damage to infrastructure, Recci has been working to ensure donated items get to those in need. He's been in contact with Fedex in Puerto Rico.

"They are the first shipping company up and running in Puerto Rico. So I already talked with the vice president of FedEx in Puerto Rico and they're going to make it work."

Cash donations can be made to the Puerto Rican Society of St. Louis website. Donations of nonperishable food, water and personal hygiene items can be made in person at 3145 N. Lindbergh in St. Ann Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In Illinois, donations can be dropped off at 411 N. Main Street in Caseyville on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The group is also requesting donations of water filters.

On Thursday, representatives of the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis dropped a donation of food and personal hygiene items. Dzemal Dijedic told News 4 that some of the members of the foundation can relate to the lack of food and devastation in Puerto Rico.

Especially Bosnians, they came from a war-torn country and we used to be in the same situation and we want to help you know, people who are in need," said Bijedic.

Details are still being worked out for a benefit concert on October 6.

Recci said, "I'm so grateful, so proud of my community here in St. Louis that they're doing what they can, just to support this cause."



