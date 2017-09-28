Tickets written by MHP in St. Louis City to be prosecuted

If you've gotten a highway patrol speeding ticket in St. Louis recently get ready to pay up.More >
The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad is assisting the Warren County Sheriff’s Department after a 21-year-old was found dead Wednesday afternoon.More >
The St. Louis Blues rejected a funding plan that called for using fees on tickets to events in order to fund the Scottrade Center upgrades. The plan was filed by St. Louis Alderwoman Cara Spencer.More >
A middle school student was able to throw a rock at a stranger and escape after being grabbed Wednesday while walking from his bus stop, according to school officials.More >
