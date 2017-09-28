Local woman says Hugh Hefner gave her ability to help herself

A woman who worked at a Playboy Club in St. Louis said Playboy founder Hugh Hefner gave her the ability to help herself.

Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.

Margie Price started working at the club on Lindell when she was a teenager.

“I went to bunny school 100 years ago when I was 17-years-old. I loved what I learned,” Price said.

She not only worked as a bunny but would later manage a Playboy Club.

“I am the only bunny in the history of Playboy that ended up owning her own Playboy club,” said Price. “I was part of a team and I did what I was supposed to do.”

The club on Lindell was built by Playboy in 1962 for $1 million, it closed in 1975.

The Playboy Club was not only a popular nightclub but there was also the Playboy plane, a D-C 9 that was based in St. Louis for a period in the 1970s. At $5.5 million, it was said to be the most luxurious private plane in existence.

A second Playboy Club was located at I-55 and Lindbergh in South County, but it closed in 1985.

Price said she believes a Playboy Club would be very successful today.

