LA Rams suffer worst attendance drop since 1993

The Los Angeles Rams suffered the worst attendance drop in the NFL since 1993, according to FiveThirtyEight.

The difference in attendance between the 2016 and 2017 season was 26,087, which leads the worst attendance drops by more than 8,500.

When the Rams returned to Los Angeles after their exit from St. Louis, they broke a record for the highest attendance for a single NFL game, which was more than 91,000. During their season, the Rams averaged more than 80,000 per-home game (seven home games total) and had more than 590,000 attending home games combined.

The Los Angeles Coliseum holds a maximum of 93,607 fans.

In their first two home games, the Rams corralled 60,128 and 56,612 respectively. After beating the Indianapolis Colts 46-9 in their opening week, there was a drop of more than 4,000 in attendance.

Before the Rams’ Week Two match-up against the Washington Redskins, USC hosted Texas at the Coliseum the night before. The Trojans played in front of a crowd of more than 84,700.

Could Los Angeles be a baseball town?

There are six home games left for the Rams. But with the Los Angeles Dodgers set to clinch their division and a playoff berth, attendance numbers could continue to see dips compared to 2016 numbers.

